Navi Mumbai: Police and fisherman save 16-year-old girl who jumped from Vashi bridge into creek

Vashi police with help of a fisherman rescued a 16-year-old girl who jumped off from the Vashi bridge into the creek Tuesday afternoon. The girl received injuries and also inhaled water. She is currently recuperating at a civic hospital in Vashi.

Police said that the girl decided to take the drastic step after a man who was loving her committed suicide following a rejection from the teenage girl. The girl was in shock and decided to end her life.

Ramesh Chavhan, senior police inspector from Vashi police station said that the teenage girl is from Chembur and on Tuesday afternoon around 3 pm, she jumped off from the Vashi creek bridge. However, the traffic police noticed and alerted the Vashi police and local fisherman Mahesh Sutar.

“The girl had received injury on her body due to jumping off from height and hitting the water at high velocity. She had also inhaled water and developed infection,” said Chavhan, adding that she is out of danger now.

According to police, a 21-year-old man from Mumbra was loving her and he had proposed to the teenage girl. However, the girl refused his proposal following which he committed suicide by hanging in Mumbra last week. “The teenage girl felt guilty and decided to end her life,” said Chavhan.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 06:27 PM IST