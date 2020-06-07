Man jumps off Vashi bridge, saved by cops and fisherman

A quick response of police saved a 40-year-old man who jumped off Vashi bridge on Saturday afternoon. The man was saved with the help of a fisherman, who was already at sea for fishing.

The man was later handed over to the family.

The man has been identified as Abdul Abu Baqar Shaikh and he is a resident of Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar.

According to police, Shaikh jumped off Vashi bridge around 12.45pm. However, a passerby noticed and informed the police. Two police constables and a police sub inspector from Vashi Police reached the spot. With the help of a fisherman, Shaikh was pulled out of the creek and saved from drowning. "It was fortunate that there was no high tide when he jumped off from the bridge," said an official from Vashi police station. He added that the active support of Mahendra Koli, the fisherman, made the task easier.

Police said that there were some family issues due to which Shaikh jumped off Vashi bridge. "We have warned him and his family and let him go," said a senior official from Vashi police station.