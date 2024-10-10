Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium

Ratan Tata |

Mumbai: The funeral of Ratan Tata, patriarch of the Tata business empire who passed away on Wednesday, will be held at 5 pm on Thursday at The Prayer Hall attached to the Worli crematorium.

Homi Khushrokhan, former Managing Director of the Tata Group and a trustee of the Prayer Hall, confirmed that the funeral will be held at the Worli cemetery.

Mortal Remains To Be Kept At NCPA Lawns For Citizens To Pay Homage

Before that, the mortal remains will be taken to the NCPA Lawns, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 10:30 am where members of the public will be able to pay their last respects and homage. An unconfirmed statement from the business house has requested visitors to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and exit through Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises.

The body is expected to leave NCPA Lawns at 3.30 pm for the crematorium, said Khushrokhan.

Who Was Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata, 86, who was the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, had rebuilt the sprawling business group. He was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai for age-related ailments a few days ago. A few days later a statement signed by him dismissed reports of his deteriorating health.

About The Last Rites

The Prayer Hall attached to the Worli municipal crematorium could have been chosen as the place for the last rites considering that dignitaries, including business leaders, friends, and politicians are expected to take part in it, said Jehangir Patel, editor of the Parsi community magazine Parsiana. The Parsi Tower of Silence at Malabar Hill, where mortal remains are consigned to the elements in the traditional Zoroastrian funeral system, could have been inaccessible to non-Zoroastrian mourners as only Zoroastrians are allowed entry into the prayer halls of the cemetery.

"It would be embarrassing if dignitaries were turned away. Ratan Tata would not have wanted this," said Patel.

Parsi -Zoroastrian funeral rites last for up to four days and some of the prayers last from pre-dawn hours to sunset. Families of those who choose to be cremated do not have access to the prayer halls or bunglis at the Tower of Silence. The Prayer Hall at Worli, set up by prominent Parsis as an alternative to the Tower of Silence, provides such space.