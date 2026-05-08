Rat Poison Recovered From Dokadia Residence In Pydhonie Four Deaths Case; Police Seize Cakes And Spray | file pic

Mumbai: Rat poison has been recovered from the residence of the Dokadia family in the Pydhonie four deaths case. Police have seized two rat poison cakes and a rat-killing spray from the house.

According to investigators, the packets containing the rat poison cakes were found in sealed condition, while the spray appeared to have been used.

Residents of the Mughal Building, where the Dokadia family lived, told police that the building has a severe rat infestation problem.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has revealed that all four members of the Dokadia family died due to rat poison. Traces of zinc phosphide were found in the bodies of the deceased as well as in samples of watermelon collected during the investigation.

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The recovery of the rat poison materials from the house is being considered a significant development in the ongoing probe.