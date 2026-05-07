Pydhonie Family Death Mystery Deepens As No Bacterial Infection Found In Microbiology Report Shared By Mumbai's JJ Hospital | file photo

Mumbai: The preliminary microbiology report in the case involving the deaths of four members of a family in Mumbai's Pydhonie after allegedly consuming watermelon has found no evidence of bacterial infection, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

No Traces Of Bacteria Found

According to a Times of India report quoting the authorities, the initial findings submitted by the microbiology department of Sir J J Hospital stated that no bacteria were detected in the victims’ blood samples. The deceased, identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35) and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zaineb (13), were residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road in Mumbai. The family had reportedly hosted relatives at their residence on the night of April 25.

Officials stated that after the guests left around 1 am on April 26, the four family members consumed pieces of watermelon. Soon afterwards, they began suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhoea. They were initially rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to J J Hospital, where all four later died during treatment.

Following the incident, teams from Mumbai Police, forensic experts and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) visited the family’s residence and collected samples of all food items consumed during the final meal. The samples included watermelon, chicken pulao, drinking water and other food items. These have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed examination.

Post-mortem examinations have also been conducted, and viscera samples of the deceased have been preserved for chemical analysis as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials said the exact cause of death will only be determined after the final forensic laboratory report is submitted.

The pending analysis is expected to clarify whether any poisonous or toxic substance was present in the food consumed by the family. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the watermelon was directly responsible for the deaths and the investigation remains ongoing.

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