Pydhonie Family Tragedy: Four Deaths Remain Mystery As Forensic Reports Awaited; Kin Rule Out Foul play, Avoid Watermelon

Four Deaths Remain Mystery As Forensic Reports Awaited | File Pic & Representational Image

Mumbai: The mysterious death of four members of a South Mumbai family has taken an even more tragic turn, with investigators now piecing together the family’s final hours while awaiting crucial forensic and postmortem reports.

The deceasedAbdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13)—were residents of Mughal Building in the Paidhoni area. Their sudden deaths have left the locality in shock, with grief still palpable in the narrow lanes even two days after the incident.

What makes the incident even more heartbreaking is that the Dokadia family had been planning a large get-together. With summer vacations underway, Abdullah, his five brothers, two sisters, and their families were preparing to reunite and possibly travel together. Preparations had already begun—especially among the children—before tragedy struck.

According to the Mumbai Police, Abdullah had told investigators that the family consumed watermelon around 1:30 am after having biryani and buttermilk, curd on Saturday night. Hours later, all four developed severe symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

A doctor residing in the same Mughal Building, where the Dokadia family lived, was the first to respond after the emergency unfolded. According to sources, Dr. Zaid was alerted by neighbours in the early hours of Sunday, who informed him that members of the Dokadia family were vomiting and feeling unwell. When he rushed to their residence, he found all of them in a drowsy condition.

The 13-year-old girl had no detectable pulse. Dr. Zaid immediately attempted to revive her by administering CPR, but there was no response. She was then rushed to Saboo Siddiqui Hospital, where doctors declared her dead before admission. Subsequently, Nasreen Dokadia was taken to JJ Hospital, where she too succumbed. The 16-year-old daughter later died during treatment, followed by Abdullah Dokadia, who was on ventilator support.

They were initially rushed to a local hospital Saboo Siddhiqui and later shifted to JJ Hospital, where they died during treatment. While preliminary findings suggest suspected food poisoning, officials have stressed that no conclusion has been drawn yet.

No Suspicion Raised by Family

Investigators have recorded statements from relatives, including those who attended the get-together. Notably, none of the guests reported falling ill despite consuming the same food, raising further questions. Family members, in their statements, have said they do not suspect foul play.

Police have also recorded statements of neighbours and extended family. The Dokadia family, consisting of five brothers and two sisters, was known to be close-knit, with no known disputes.

Probe Hinges on Medical Evidence

The JJ Marg Police Station has formed multiple teams to probe the case from all possible angles. However, officials admit that the direction of the investigation now largely depends on medical findings.

Viscera samples of all four victims have been sent for chemical analysis, while food samples—including biryani, watermelon, water from a pot, ORS solution, and other items—have been sent to the forensic laboratory in Kalina.

Doctors who conducted the postmortem have reserved their opinion until lab reports are received.

Digital and Financial Angles Also Under Lens

Police have seized mobile phones belonging to the victims and are conducting technical analysis to check for any suspicious communication or activity. Investigators are also examining Abdullah’s business dealings and bank transactions as part of a wider probe, though no foul play has been established so far.

Community Mourning and Market Impact

Hundreds attended the funeral on Monday, reflecting the deep sense of loss within the community. Meanwhile, fear has spread across parts of South Mumbai, particularly in areas like Paidhoni, Bhindi Bazaar and Null Bazaar, where residents are avoiding watermelon. Vendors have reportedly withdrawn from local markets amid declining demand.

Authorities have dismissed viral rumours including bizarre claims linking the deaths to contaminated or snake-bitten fruit and urged citizens not to spread unverified information. Strict action has been warned against rumour-mongers.

Officials maintain that only the final forensic and postmortem reports will establish the exact cause of death. Until then, the case remains an unsettling mystery.

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