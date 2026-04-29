Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Date Orders Safety Audits At Mumbai Railway Stations, Resumes Quarterly Security Meetings After Two-Year Gap

Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major push to strengthen passenger safety, Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date has directed railway authorities to carry out detailed safety audits across all Mumbai suburban railway stations and resume regular security review meetings that have been stalled for nearly two years.

Quarterly security meetings were not held consistently despite guidelines

The move comes amid concerns that mandatory quarterly security meetings, as per Union Home Ministry guidelines, were not being held consistently. A high-level meeting held on Tuesday brought together senior officials from multiple railway zones, intelligence agencies, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad to review existing arrangements and identify gaps.

Officials said the safety audit will prioritise high-footfall stations and examine key aspects such as CCTV coverage, access control, crowd management, and emergency response systems. “There is a need for continuous review and coordination among agencies to ensure passenger safety,” a senior official said. The audit will also assess surveillance systems and deployment of security personnel at sensitive locations, including inside trains.

Focus on improving GRP and RPF coordination for emergency response

A key focus area will be improving coordination between the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which often share overlapping responsibilities. Authorities have been asked to streamline communication and response mechanisms to handle emergencies more effectively.

The directive also makes it mandatory to hold quarterly security reviews at busy stations to ensure accountability and timely action. Officials believe that regular audits and coordinated planning will help address vulnerabilities in one of the world’s busiest suburban rail networks. The development is significant as Mumbai’s local trains carry over 70 lakh passengers daily, making robust security systems critical to prevent incidents and ensure commuter confidence.

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