KEM Hospital Violence: 19-Year-Old Patient Dies, Relatives Attack Staff; Nurse Injured, Security Guard Pushed Outside

19-Year-Old Patient Dies, Relatives Attack Staff; Nurse Injured, Security Guard Pushed Outside | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The controversy surrounding recent deaths at Cooper Hospital had not yet subsided when another disturbing incident surfaced on Tuesday morning at KEM Hospital, where a 19-year-old patient died during treatment.

Ganesh Kulekhar from Sangli had severe liver disease, was critical

The deceased, Ganesh Kulekhar from Sangli, was suffering from a severe liver disease and was admitted in critical condition. Doctors had already informed the family about the seriousness of his illness and the possibility of unsuccessful treatment. The patient passed away late at night, after which the hospital followed standard procedures and shifted the body to the mortuary.

However, tensions escalated early in the morning around 5:30 a.m. when 14–15 relatives of the deceased arrived at the hospital and allegedly created a ruckus. In the ensuing chaos, hospital property was damaged and on-duty staff were attacked. Nurse Tejaswini Patil sustained injuries near her eye and hand after being assaulted. Two male and one female security guards were also injured, with reports suggesting that one female guard was pushed outside during the incident. In total, four staff members were injured.

Injured nurse admitted to emergency ward for CT scan

The injured nurse was immediately admitted to the emergency ward, where medical tests, including a CT scan, were conducted.

Following the incident, nurses staged a protest within the hospital premises, raising serious concerns about their safety. Kalpana Gajula, President of the Noble Nursing Association, demanded immediate improvements in security arrangements, including increasing the number of guards, filling vacant nursing posts, and restricting unnecessary entry of attendants.

Hospital Dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible, emphasizing that such incidents would not be tolerated.

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