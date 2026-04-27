Rasayani Police Arrest Two Men Within 24 Hours For Stealing ₹6.3 Lakh Aluminium Plates From Hiranandani Site |

Navi Mumbai: Rasayani Police has arrested two men within 24 hours for allegedly stealing aluminium centring plates worth Rs 6.3 lakh from an under-construction site at Hiranandani Fortune City in Bhokarpada, and recovered the entire stolen property.

Suspects details

On the early hours of April 25, a theft was reported, following which police arrested Vikas Rampal Valmiki (26) of CBD Belapur and Ataulla alias Yasin Amjalali Khan (25) of Palspe in Panvel. Police said the accused have no prior criminal record, while a search is underway to trace three more suspects identified in the case.

According to officials, around 10 to 12 persons had allegedly conspired and executed the theft at around 3:30 am by loading nearly two tonnes of aluminium centring plates into a tempo from the construction site without the complainant’s consent. A case has been registered under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Rasayani Police Station.

Investigation challenges

The deserted location of the site initially posed challenges for investigators. Acting on tyre marks and preliminary clues, police suspected the use of a tempo and formed multiple teams under the supervision of senior officers. CCTV footage from the old Mumbai-Pune highway was scanned, which revealed a suspicious vehicle with a deliberately blackened number plate and incorrect entries at toll naka systems.

“Despite attempts to conceal the vehicle’s identity, technical analysis of CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs helped us trace the tempo to CBD Belapur. A trap was laid and the accused were apprehended,” a police officer said.

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Recovery and seizures

The tempo driver was detained near CBD Belapur railway station and, following sustained interrogation, another accomplice was arrested. Police recovered the entire stolen material worth Rs 6.3 lakh and also seized vehicles used in the crime, including two tempos and a car.

Police have identified three more accused who remain absconding, and further investigation is underway under the guidance of senior officers.

Authorities have appealed to contractors and companies to deploy security guards at construction sites and install adequate CCTV cameras, especially during night hours, to prevent such incidents.

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