Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Flags Off ISRO Study Tour For 59 Rural Students Under 'Mission Bharari' Initiative |

Thane: In a landmark move to bridge the gap between rural education and cutting-edge science, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Thane, Eknath Shinde, officially flagged off the ISRO study tour for 59 meritorious students under the "Mission Bharari" initiative.

The ceremony, held at the District Planning Bhavan, marks the beginning of an ambitious journey for these young "Science Soldiers." Selected from grades 5 to 8 across various talukas, the group includes 31 girls and 28 boys from Marathi and Urdu medium schools.

Empowering Rural Talent

Addressing the gathering, Minister Shinde emphasized that the initiative aims to provide rural students with "wings to fly" and a chance to connect with the cosmos. "Science is not just information; it is the habit of asking ‘Why?’" he remarked, urging students to follow in the footsteps of legends like Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Tour Highlights

Conceptualized by Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal and funded with ₹50 lakh from the District Planning Committee, the tour offers:

Aviation Experience: Students will travel by air to Thiruvananthapuram.

Scientific Exposure: Visits to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station.

Educational Landmarks: Tours of the Kerala Science & Technology Museum and the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav noted that completing the selection process within just three months reflects the administration’s commitment to fostering a scientific temperament among the district's youth.

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