Rare Black Panther Trapped In 50-Ft Deep Well In Ratnagiri, Rescued After 36-Hour Operation; VIDEO | By Special Arrangement

Ratnagiri: In a dramatic rescue operation, a rare black panther was safely pulled out of a 50-foot-deep well after nearly 36 hours of effort in Ratnagiri district.

The incident took place in Kolambe village, where the big cat reportedly fell into a well located in a mango orchard while chasing a calf on March 21. Local authorities alerted the forest department, which immediately launched a rescue operation.

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Despite continuous efforts, the animal, identified as a black leopard or black panther, refused to enter the rescue cage placed inside the well. Officials said the presence of a narrow ledge and low water levels allowed the animal to remain perched safely, making it difficult to guide it into the trap.

Details On The Extensive Rescue Operation

Forest personnel worked tirelessly for over a day, but the rescue remained unsuccessful as the animal stayed hidden in a crevice. With conventional methods failing, the team adopted an innovative strategy.

Two water tankers were brought in and water was gradually released into the well to raise the water level. As the water rose, the panther was forced out of its hiding spot. Seizing the opportunity, officials had strategically placed a cage at the exit point, into which the animal eventually moved.

Rescued Animal In Stable Condition

With the help of local villagers, the forest department successfully lifted the cage out of the well, completing the rescue without any injuries to the animal. The panther, a male estimated to be around three years old, was later taken for medical examination. Officials confirmed that it was in stable condition.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of forest officials, including Girija Desai and Priyank Lagad, along with a team of regional staff and local authorities. The successful rescue has brought relief to residents of the area, who had been anxious over the past two days due to the presence of the wild animal.