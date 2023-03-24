'Raped by husband's brothers, tantrik for years': Bombay HC advocate; files complaint |

A 45-year-old advocate, practising at the Bombay High Court, has filed a written complaint with the Bhoiwada police alleging that she was raped by three brothers of her husband and a 'tantrik' and even cheated on by her spouse. Despite the serious allegations, the police are yet to file a first information report (FIR), she said. Sources have confirmed that one of the accused is apparently a police personnel.

A Virar resident, the complainant married her husband, a non-resident Indian (NRI), in November 2001. According to her, her husband turned out to be impotent – which she realised after months into the marriage as he kept denying physical relationship. Meanwhile, the brothers of her husband started sexually harassing her.

Raped multiple times by husband's brothers

The victim said that one of her husband’s brothers allegedly raped her when she was sleeping and later all the three siblings repeatedly raped her after giving her sleeping pills. They also filmed the act and used the video to threaten her for not revealing her ordeal.

As per the written complaint, which the victim herself provided to The FPJ, the victim’s family later started labelling her a “bad omen” for their family and approached a 'tantrik' Sandeep Joshi based in Dahisar. Joshi told that the victim was “possessed by a 21-year-old girl’s spirit” and demanded her menstrual blood for “exorcism”. She was taken to Dahisar every week to drive the spirit out of her body. Recounting one such instance, the woman said that she was given some pill in the name of 'prasad', after which she lost consciousness. After waking up, she found herself lying naked on Joshi's lap. She was shocked to realised that she had been raped 'tantrik' in front of her husband as the latter was told that “it’s all part of the ritual” to “purify” the victim’s soul.

Husband ran away with all the jewellery

She further alleged that in February, her husband ran away with all the victim’s jewellery, her documents and cash. “The police are not taking my statement, as per my version. They are yet to lodge an FIR in the case, they are plainly refusing to do so,” said the victim on Friday, while she was at the Bhoiwada police station.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Dr Praveen Mundhe said they are currently in the process of recording the victim's detailed statement. “We are currently recording her statement in a detailed manner since the allegations date back to 2001 and continue till this year. Also, several incidents have taken place at different locations all these years. There are many aspects to the case, we are verifying the legality of everything. We will take cognisance of the offence as and when required. The victim will be backed by the law,” he assured.

Advocate Nitin Satpute, representing the woman, said, “If the local police fail to register the FIR, we will approach the High Court for a proper investigation. Currently, we are adhering to whatever is being said and asked by the police.”