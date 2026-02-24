Ranveer Singh Death Threat Case: FIR Filed Only Against Gangster Harry Boxer For Extortion Calls

FIR Filed Against Gangster Harry Boxer Over Extortion Threats To Actor Ranveer Singh | FPJ

Mumbai, Feb 23: The South Region Cyber Police have registered an FIR against alleged gangster Harry Boxer in connection with extortion calls and threats made to actor Ranveer Singh. The case has been filed under Sections 308 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police sources, the FIR has been lodged solely against Harry Boxer, a known associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Investigators have received information that Boxer is currently detained in the United States.

Multiple serious cases, including murder, are reportedly registered against him in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. These states have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

Complaint lodged by actor’s manager

The complaint was formally lodged by Vijay Subramanian, social media handler and manager of Ranveer Singh, who is also the Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. Based on his statement, the Crime Branch’s South Region Cyber Cell registered the FIR on February 17.

Threat calls from international number

Police said Subramanian received threatening calls from an international number beginning with +340 — a country code believed to be linked to the Virgin Islands. The caller allegedly demanded money and issued threats.

After verifying the authenticity of the threats and voice notes, police proceeded with registration of the case. Security around Ranveer Singh’s residence has since been enhanced, and the actor has been advised to exercise caution while travelling for film shoots.

Joint probe underway

The South Cyber Cell and the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) are jointly probing the matter.

