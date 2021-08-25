Rane insults 12 cr people of Maharashtra, say NCP, Congress

Mumbai: Shiv Sena’s ruling partners NCP and Congress slammed Union minister Narayan Rane for his slap slur against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. They claimed that Rane has not only insulted the CM but the 12 crore people of Maharashtra.

Rane’s arrest has brought the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners further close against BJP.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, ‘’I do not want to speak. I don’t give much importance to it (Rane’s statement). He speaks as per his ‘sanskar’.’’

State NCP chief and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said, ‘’BJP may be personally angry with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, but Maharashtra will never allow such language to be used against him.‘’ ‘’Rane’s statement is reprehensible. It is an insult to the people of Maharashtra. Such language has never been used in politics before. The state and the country came to know about the choice of Narendra Modi through Narayan Rane's statement,'' he added.

Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to replicate in Maharashtra what they did in West Bengal. "The way they spread violence in Bengal, they are trying to do the same in Maharashtra through Rane," he added.

"Nobody is above the law. Strict action will be taken against such people who like to take law in their hands," he further said.

On the other hand, state Congress chief Nana Patole criticised Rane for his derogatory statement against CM. ‘’We were happy that so many leaders in the state have become ministers at the Centre as the state will benefit from it. But to spoil the atmosphere in the state by making such a statement is not good for the culture of Maharashtra,’’ he noted.

The state Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said Rane’s statement shows BJP’s desperation. “They have tried everything and failed. The MVA government remains stable. They also had been in opposition, however, never used such language against then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

