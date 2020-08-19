Ramesh Kini and Sushant Singh Rajput: Remembering another high-profile Mumbai case with a Thackeray, CBI and SC

An alleged suicide, allegations of political involvement and then, the transfer of the case to the CBI amid a public outcry. And while that may sound familiar, we're not talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput case that has been grabbing headlines for two months at this point.

Rather, this article visits a case all the way back in 1996 when the death of an ordinary man in Mumbai's Matunga sparked public outrage and eventually led to a CBI investigation. Interestingly, another Shiv Sena leader and more specifically, another Thackeray had found his name dragged into the case.

Ramesh and Sheila Kini were tenants at a three-storey building called Laxmi Nivas. Their landlord was Laxmichand Shah and his son Suman Shah was a friend of Raj Thackeray. At the time the MNS Chief had been a part of the Shiv Sena.

A conflict arose when the Kinis refused to vacate their apartment to allow Shah to redevelop the building. Sheila had alleged that they were being pressurised to vacate.

Soon after, in July 1996, Ramesh Kini disappeared. His body was then found in a theatre in Pune and it is here that the tale gets murky.

While some reports claim that according to a hurried post-mortem he had passed away due to ‘ischemic heart disease’, others suggest that it was a suicide. Sheila for her part had cried foul, blaming Raj Thackeray for her husband’s death.