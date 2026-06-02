Ramdas Athawale Seeks Legalising Hand-Brewed Country Liquor To Prevent Hooch Deaths, Generate Revenue For States |

Bhiwandi: In the wake of the recent hooch tragedy in Pune that claimed the lives of several workers, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has advocated legalising hand-brewed country liquor (locally known as haathbhatti), arguing that bringing the trade under government regulation could prevent fatalities caused by spurious alcohol while also generating revenue for the state.

Illicit liquor widely available despite police crackdowns

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Bapgaon village in Bhiwandi taluka on Monday, Athawale said that despite repeated crackdowns by law enforcement agencies, illicit country liquor continues to be widely available, particularly among economically weaker sections and daily-wage workers.

Hand-brewed liquor is consumed largely by poor and working-class people. Instead of allowing an illegal and unregulated market to flourish, the government should consider authorising and regulating its production. This would ensure quality control, reduce the risk of deaths caused by toxic liquor and provide an additional source of revenue to the government Athawale said.

However, he clarified that the suggestion reflected his personal opinion and not an official government policy position.

Athawale was in Bhiwandi to attend a private function and later addressed a press conference at the office of Republican Party of India (RPI) city president Mahendra Gaikwad. Senior party leaders and local office-bearers, including National Leader Suresh Barshinge, Prof. Sumitra Kamble, BJP group leader in the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Santosh Shetty and corporator Nandini Gaikwad, were present on the occasion.

Supports Maratha Reservation, Opposes Inclusion in OBC Category

Commenting on the ongoing debate surrounding Maratha reservation, Athawale reiterated that the RPI has consistently supported the demand for reservation for the Maratha community. He said Maratha families whose records identify them as Kunbi should be granted OBC certificates.

At the same time, he cautioned against including the entire Maratha community within the Other Backward Classes category, arguing that such a move could adversely affect the interests of existing OBC communities.

He suggested that the government explore the possibility of accommodating the Maratha community within the existing 10 per cent reservation quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Athawale further stated that the ongoing caste census exercise would provide a clearer picture of the population strength of various communities, enabling policymakers to make more informed decisions on reservation-related issues.

Reservation Should Reflect Population Share

Referring to the Supreme Court’s observations on sub-categorisation within reservation quotas, Athawale said his party favours a system where reservation benefits are distributed in proportion to the population of individual communities.

After the census, every community should receive reservation in proportion to its population so that no section feels deprived he said.

While noting that caste discrimination has been abolished in law, Athawale remarked that social inequalities continue to persist, particularly in rural areas where Dalits and other marginalised groups still face discrimination and injustice.

The day caste-based discrimination disappears completely from society, the need for reservation will also cease to exist he added.

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