Mumbai Doctors Help Ventilator-Dependent Paralysed Man Breathe Again In Neuro-Rehabilitation First |

Mumbai: In a remarkable breakthrough in advanced neuro-rehabilitation, doctors at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central have successfully helped a 38-year-old paralysed man regain the ability to breathe independently after spending nearly six months dependent on a ventilator following a severe cervical spinal cord injury.

Cervical injury left him paralysed below the neck

The patient, a resident of Hyderabad, had suffered a devastating cervical spinal cord injury in a major accident that left him paralysed below the neck. The injury caused complete loss of movement and sensation in all four limbs and, most critically, severely impaired his ability to breathe naturally. As a result, he became fully dependent on ventilator support for survival.

Initially admitted to an intensive care unit in Hyderabad, the patient remained on continuous ventilator support for almost two months.

Family approached Mumbai neurosurgeon Dr. Manish Baldia

Determined to explore every possible option, the family approached Dr. Manish Baldia, Consultant Functional Neurosurgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, known for his expertise in advanced neuromodulation and phrenic nerve stimulation procedures.

The patient was shifted to Mumbai under specialised medical supervision. Doctors attempted to gradually reduce ventilator support, but the patient developed dangerously high carbon dioxide retention levels, confirming that he was still unable to breathe adequately on his own.

Specialised phrenic nerve stimulation procedure performed

After careful assessment, Dr. Baldia performed a highly specialised phrenic nerve stimulation procedure, an advanced intervention designed to stimulate the diaphragm by activating the phrenic nerve responsible for breathing.

The response was remarkable. Within just three to four days after the procedure, the patient began showing significant improvement, and by the third week he was stable enough to be shifted out of the ICU.

Doctor explains how procedure bypasses brain-muscle disruption

“In high cervical spinal cord injuries, communication between the brain and breathing muscles gets disrupted. Through phrenic nerve stimulation, we attempt to bypass that interruption and directly activate the diaphragm so the patient can gradually regain independent breathing,” said Dr. Manish Baldia.

Commenting on the significance of the case, Dr. Virendra Chauhan, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said, “This case reflects how advanced medical expertise and innovation can transform outcomes even in highly challenging situations. Such interventions are opening new possibilities in neuro-rehabilitation and bringing hope to patients and families facing long-term challenges.”

Though the patient continues rehabilitation because of the severity of the spinal cord injury, the outcome has been life-changing. He can now breathe independently, speak comfortably with his family and even sing again — something unimaginable just weeks earlier.

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