Ramadan 2026 Time-Table: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Friday, February 20

Moon sighting to determine Ramzan 2025 start date | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The holy month of Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, began in India on February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon. Considered as one of the most sacred and auspicious times in Islam, Muslims across the country observe a 30-day period of fasting, prayers, and good deeds, which concludes with the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Ramadan Do's And Dont's | Photo Credit: Canva

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, offer prayers, and give charity. The fast begins with the pre-dawn meal called Sehri and ends in the evening with Iftar. The timings for these meals vary by city.

Sehri and Iftar Time In Mumbai

In Mumbai, the Sehri and Iftar timings for Friday (February 20) in Mumbai is 5:51 am and 6.40 pm respectively.

What Is Sehri & Iftar?

Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri in the early hours of the morning. It is eaten before dawn during Ramadan. They break the fast by eating the Iftar meal in the evening.

Read Also What Is Umrah? Significance Of Performing It During Ramadan 2026

How is the Fast observed?

Muslims in the city rise early before the Fajr prayer to eat Sehri, then refrain from food and drink throughout the daylight hours. The fast is broken at Iftari, traditionally starting with dates and water, followed by prayers and evening meals with family and friends.

Do's and Don'ts During Ramadan

Practice patience, offer prayers on time, give charity, show kindness, maintain good behaviour, prohibit consumption of alcohol, and strengthen family and community bonds through shared prayers and meals.

Avoid food and drink during fasting hours, lying, fighting, over-eating at Iftar, sinful activities, and neglecting spiritual duties are things to be avoided.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/