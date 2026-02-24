Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Wednesday, February 25

Canva

Mumbai: As the holy month of Ramzan is underway, Muslims around the world are observing fast and abstaining from consuming food and water during the entire month of Ramadan from Sunrise to Sunset. During this holy period, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours and then break the fast by eating the Iftar meal in the evening.

What Is Sehri and Iftar time in Mumbai on Wednesday?

In Mumbai, the Sehri and Iftar timings for Wednesday (February 25) are 5:47 am and 6:44 pm, respectively.

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It's advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.