 Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Wednesday, February 25
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRamadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Wednesday, February 25

Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Wednesday, February 25

Ramadan is observed across the world, Muslims in Mumbai will observe Sehri at 5:47 am and break their fast with Iftar at 6:44 pm on Wednesday, February 25. Fasting is observed from sunrise to sunset during the holy month. Timings are approximate and may vary slightly based on local moon sighting and calculation methods.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Mumbai: As the holy month of Ramzan is underway, Muslims around the world are observing fast and abstaining from consuming food and water during the entire month of Ramadan from Sunrise to Sunset. During this holy period, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours and then break the fast by eating the Iftar meal in the evening.

Read Also
Must-Try Ramadan Festival Foods For Iftar & Sehri
article-image

What Is Sehri and Iftar time in Mumbai on Wednesday?

In Mumbai, the Sehri and Iftar timings for Wednesday (February 25) are 5:47 am and 6:44 pm, respectively.

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It's advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

FPJ Shorts
'Car Was Stinking, Driver Was Almost Sleeping': Mumbai Commuter Slams Uber Over Safety Lapse
'Car Was Stinking, Driver Was Almost Sleeping': Mumbai Commuter Slams Uber Over Safety Lapse
Mumbai News: Dombivli Doctor Attempts Suicide With 10 Beers, 45 Sleeping Pills Over Relationship With Nurse
Mumbai News: Dombivli Doctor Attempts Suicide With 10 Beers, 45 Sleeping Pills Over Relationship With Nurse
Mumbai: After Mulund Mishap, MMRDA Responds To Viral Video On Line 6 Structure, Assures Safety
Mumbai: After Mulund Mishap, MMRDA Responds To Viral Video On Line 6 Structure, Assures Safety
KEM Hospital Revives IVF Services After 40 Years, Offering Affordable Treatment To 600 Patients Annually
KEM Hospital Revives IVF Services After 40 Years, Offering Affordable Treatment To 600 Patients Annually

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.

Follow us on