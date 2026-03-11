Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Thursday, March 12 | DeepAI

Mumbai: As the holy month of Ramzan continues, Muslims across Mumbai are observing daily fasts from dawn to sunset as part of the religious practice of Roza. The fasting period begins before sunrise with the pre-dawn meal known as Sehri and ends after sunset with Iftar, when the fast is broken.

For Wednesday, March 11, Sehri in Mumbai is scheduled at 5:36 am, while Iftar is expected at 6:49 pm, as per Hamariweb.com. Worshippers carefully follow these timings to ensure their fast is observed within the prescribed hours.

Throughout the month, many wake up before daybreak to have Sehri before beginning their fast. Alongside abstaining from food and water during daylight hours, believers also focus on prayer, reflection and acts of charity.

Places of worship such as Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah see large numbers of devotees during the holy month. Worshippers gather for prayers and spiritual gatherings, especially around sunset when families and friends come together to break their fast. Traditionally, the fast is opened with dates and water, followed by a meal shared among loved ones.

Ramzan is widely regarded as a period dedicated to spiritual discipline and personal reflection. Observers are encouraged to practice patience, strengthen their faith, give to those in need, and maintain respectful behaviour. Charity and kindness toward others form an important part of the teachings.

Religious scholars also advise devotees to avoid arguments, dishonesty and excessive indulgence during Iftar, while remaining mindful of their prayers and responsibilities. The month emphasises gratitude, compassion and stronger community bonds through shared prayers and meals.

The holy month will conclude with the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which is tentatively expected to be celebrated on March 20 or March 21, 2026. The final date will be confirmed based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/