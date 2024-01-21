 Ram Temple Consecration: IIT-B's Ambedkar-Periyar-Phule Study Circle Condemn Institute's 'Surrender Before Right-Wing Political Forces'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRam Temple Consecration: IIT-B's Ambedkar-Periyar-Phule Study Circle Condemn Institute's 'Surrender Before Right-Wing Political Forces'

Ram Temple Consecration: IIT-B's Ambedkar-Periyar-Phule Study Circle Condemn Institute's 'Surrender Before Right-Wing Political Forces'

Though the institute had declared that it shall 'remain apolitical in all its endeavours', it has been using the new guidelines to cancel and censor several academic talks and gatherings on campus, alleged the study circle.

Musab QaziUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 01:34 AM IST
article-image
Ram Temple Consecration: IIT-B Student Group Condemn 'Institute's Surrender Before Right Wing Political forces' |

As the countdown for the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony has begun, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) is hosting several events, including a 'shobha yatra' or religious procession and a musical programme on Ramayana. The institute will also unveil a new 'gaushala' on campus on January 22, the day of the temple's inauguration.

Notably, it claimed that, except for gaushala inauguration, all the programmes are being organised by some campus residents and not the institute. However, dissenting voices have emerged as well.

Students criticise institute's hypocrisy

IIT-B administration has sent email invites for these events to all its students. A section of the students has criticised allowing these activities, citing the institute's recent directive of prohibiting 'political' or 'potentially controversial' events. Though the institute had declared that it shall 'remain apolitical in all its endeavours', it has been using the new guidelines to cancel and censor several academic talks and gatherings on campus, alleged Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, a campus student group.

“We condemn the surrender of this institute in front of the right wing political forces. On the other hand, it continues to suppress any activity by the independent student collectives,” it added.

However, an IIT-B spokesperson claimed that it merely invited the students for the events on behalf of the organisers. When asked if the events violate the institute's guidelines on organising events, the official expressed uncertainty, while asking to speak to the management.

Read Also
IIT-B Puts Sweeping Restrictions On Holding 'Political' Events On Campus After Row Over...
article-image

The spokesperson further claimed that the 'gaushala' event has nothing to do with Ram temple consecration. The old facility needed repairs and it has been refurbished now. It's just a coincidence that the function is being held on January 22, the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Denies Bail To Cop Who Killed, Dismembered Wife's Lover

Bombay High Court Denies Bail To Cop Who Killed, Dismembered Wife's Lover

Mumbai: Brahma Kumaris To Honour 300 Tapasvis For 25 Years Of Celibate & Satvik Living

Mumbai: Brahma Kumaris To Honour 300 Tapasvis For 25 Years Of Celibate & Satvik Living

Ram Temple Consecration: IIT-B's Ambedkar-Periyar-Phule Study Circle Condemn Institute's 'Surrender...

Ram Temple Consecration: IIT-B's Ambedkar-Periyar-Phule Study Circle Condemn Institute's 'Surrender...

Mumbai Shocker: 44-Year-Old BMC Staffer Hangs Self, Alleges Harassment At Work

Mumbai Shocker: 44-Year-Old BMC Staffer Hangs Self, Alleges Harassment At Work

Mumbai: 24th Edition Of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Kicks Off On High Note; Check Events & Schedule

Mumbai: 24th Edition Of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Kicks Off On High Note; Check Events & Schedule