Ram Temple Consecration: IIT-B's Ambedkar-Periyar-Phule Study Circle Condemn Institute's 'Surrender Before Right-Wing Political Forces'

Ram Temple Consecration: IIT-B Student Group Condemn 'Institute's Surrender Before Right Wing Political forces'

As the countdown for the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony has begun, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) is hosting several events, including a 'shobha yatra' or religious procession and a musical programme on Ramayana. The institute will also unveil a new 'gaushala' on campus on January 22, the day of the temple's inauguration.

Notably, it claimed that, except for gaushala inauguration, all the programmes are being organised by some campus residents and not the institute. However, dissenting voices have emerged as well.

IIT Bombay will now have its own Gaushala constructed from public funds. Just wondering can IITs ever build a wall for dalit students also who committed suicide at the campus ?#RohitVemula pic.twitter.com/TiD9K21Kdl — Shivangi Saxena (@shivangi441) January 17, 2024

Students criticise institute's hypocrisy

IIT-B administration has sent email invites for these events to all its students. A section of the students has criticised allowing these activities, citing the institute's recent directive of prohibiting 'political' or 'potentially controversial' events. Though the institute had declared that it shall 'remain apolitical in all its endeavours', it has been using the new guidelines to cancel and censor several academic talks and gatherings on campus, alleged Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, a campus student group.

“We condemn the surrender of this institute in front of the right wing political forces. On the other hand, it continues to suppress any activity by the independent student collectives,” it added.

@iitbombay administration is clearly lying to the media that they haven't given permission for the Shobha Yatra and no official event is happening. The students have received an official invitation mail today for the Shri Ram shobha yatra. Why these lies? @TOIIndiaNews pic.twitter.com/23zDvg9Khm — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) January 20, 2024

However, an IIT-B spokesperson claimed that it merely invited the students for the events on behalf of the organisers. When asked if the events violate the institute's guidelines on organising events, the official expressed uncertainty, while asking to speak to the management.

A line of events being carried out on campus by the @iitbombay administration shows that it has started crawling in front of Hindutva political forces, giving up on the principle of Secularism in the Indian Constitution. pic.twitter.com/DunAwQ8SEg — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) January 19, 2024

The spokesperson further claimed that the 'gaushala' event has nothing to do with Ram temple consecration. The old facility needed repairs and it has been refurbished now. It's just a coincidence that the function is being held on January 22, the official added.