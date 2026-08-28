Rakshabandhan 2026: Children Battling Cancer Celebrate With Families At Mahim Facility | VIDEO

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde joins children battling serious illnesses and their families during a Rakshabandhan celebration at Mahim | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: Amid the uncertainty and stress of prolonged medical treatment, a group of children battling serious illnesses, including cancer, found a reason to smile on the eve of Rakshabandhan as they celebrated the festival with their families at Ronald McDonald House India in Mahim.

Children Make And Exchange Rakhis

The children made rakhis themselves and exchanged them with their siblings during the celebration, turning the occasion into a brief break from hospital visits and treatment. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also joined the children and their families at the event.

The celebration on Thursday was aimed at giving children undergoing treatment and their families an opportunity to experience a sense of normalcy and togetherness during a particularly difficult period.

The event also highlighted the emotional and financial challenges faced by families who travel to Mumbai from different parts of the country for specialised treatment.

Mayor Announces Future Support

Speaking on the occasion, Tawde described the initiative as significant and commendable, particularly for helping needy patients in a city like Mumbai.

She said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) provides assistance to cancer patients and announced that needy children undergoing cancer treatment would also be supported through the Mayor's Fund in the future.

Support For Visiting Families

Ronald McDonald House India provides free accommodation, meals and transportation to children undergoing treatment for serious illnesses at hospitals in Mumbai and their families.

Many families travel hundreds of kilometres from their hometowns and are required to stay in Mumbai for weeks or months while their children undergo treatment. Apart from medical expenses, accommodation, food and daily travel can place an additional financial burden on families.

The Mahim facility provides accommodation close to hospitals, meals, transportation to and from hospitals, recreational activities and emotional and psychosocial support.

The services are intended to reduce the day-to-day burden on families and allow them to concentrate on the treatment and recovery of their children.

A Brief Break From Treatment

For the children, however, the Rakshabandhan celebration offered something beyond practical support — a few hours away from the routine of hospitals and treatment, surrounded by their families and the familiar traditions of home.

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The celebration underscored the role of emotional support and moments of joy in helping children and families cope with the challenges of prolonged illness.

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