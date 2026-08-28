'Motherly Hand Extended': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Helps Newborn Reach Home In Kurla, Offers Own Vehicle After Family Fails To Find Rickshaw |

Mumbai: A newborn girl's first journey home turned into a memorable moment after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde offered her official vehicle to a mother who was stranded outside Sant Muktabai Hospital in Ghatkopar amid rain and strong winds.

Candid Pictures Show Mumbai Mayor's Special Moment With Newborn

Heartwarming pictures of the incident were shared on the official account of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), showing Tawde posing with the newborn baby and her mother. Tawde can be seen lifting the baby in her hands, cradling her. She also presented the child's mother with a chocolate box, as a gesture of goodwill.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the new mother, holding her newborn daughter, was waiting outside the hospital to return home. According to the account, the couple had waited for nearly an hour but were unable to find an autorickshaw.

At the same time, Mayor Ritu Tawde was leaving the hospital after completing an inspection round. After hearing the newborn's cries and noticing the mother's concern, she reportedly stopped to ask about their situation.

Tawde Offers Her Own Vehicle

Realising that the family was struggling to find transport in the adverse weather, the mayor offered them a ride in her official vehicle. The mother and her newborn daughter were then taken safely to their home in Khairani Road, Kurla.

During the journey, Tawde reportedly cradled the newborn and later handed her back to her mother. She also blessed the baby and conveyed her best wishes to the family. For the new mother, the moment made her daughter's first trip home particularly special, as the newborn travelled directly from the hospital in the mayor's vehicle.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/