Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Conducts Surprise Inspection At Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital; Checks On Facilities, Patient Care & Arrangements |

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde conducted a surprise inspection of the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari East on Wednesday evening, reviewing medical facilities, patient care, cleanliness and hospital arrangements.

During the inspection on August 19, Tawde visited the registration counter for the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana on the ground floor. She directed the hospital administration to operate the counter round the clock instead of the existing 8 am to 4 pm schedule. She also said patients holding Ayushman cards should not be unnecessarily asked to submit additional documents.

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Mayor Reviews Patient Care

The Mayor later inspected the accident department, intensive care unit and various paediatric, women's and men's medical departments on the ninth and tenth floors. She interacted with patients and sought feedback on the treatment being provided by doctors and nurses, availability of medicines, cleanliness and the quality of food served at the hospital. Tawde also personally checked the food being served to patients and directed the administration to immediately improve its quality.

She instructed hospital officials to ensure proper cleanliness across all departments, ensure medicines are supplied to patients on time and maintain a more compassionate approach while interacting with patients. She also asked the administration to communicate its requirements regarding manpower, medical equipment and other facilities needed to improve hospital services.

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During her visit to the DSA Cath Lab on the second floor, Tawde inspected the equipment and arrangements in the neurosurgery department. She said she would write to the Municipal Corporation administration to seek the appointment of full-time doctors and medical staff for the department.

Contractual Employees Submit Memorandum

The Mayor also met contractual employees at the hospital, who submitted a memorandum outlining their various demands and concerns. Tawde assured them that she would organise a joint meeting with the Municipal Corporation administration to discuss and resolve issues faced by contractual employees and doctors.

Medical Superintendents Dr Chhaya Shinde and Dr Niranjan Kshirsagar, along with medical officers, hospital staff and paramedical personnel, were present during the inspection. The surprise visit comes as part of the civic administration's efforts to review patient services and identify gaps in healthcare facilities at municipal hospitals.