Raksha Bandhan Miracle In Mumbai: Young Brother Becomes 100% Stem Cell Match For Sister Fighting Blood Cancer | Nature.com/ Representative Photo

Mumbai: In a heartwarming example of sibling bonding, a six-year-old girl suffering from Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), an aggressive form of blood cancer, received a new chance at life after her younger brother emerged as a 100% HLA-matched stem cell donor and donated his stem cells for her bone marrow transplant (BMT).

Mumbai Hospital Performs Bone Marrow Transplant On 6-Year-Old Blood Cancer Patient

The transplant was performed at Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital in Mumbai. The hospital admission coincided with Raksha Bandhan in August, and the siblings celebrated the festival at home before the procedure. Both children arrived at the hospital wearing rakhis, as the family had performed the ritual in advance knowing that the girl would be hospitalised on the festival day.

According to Dr Chintan Vyas, Lead Clinical Senior Consultant, Paediatric Haemato-Oncology and BMT at the hospital, the girl, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was diagnosed with AML and advised a bone marrow transplant. Her younger brother was subsequently identified as a 100% HLA-matched donor, providing an important opportunity for the treatment.

Brother Donates Stem Cells On Raksha Bandhan To Help Save Sister's Life

The family discussed the transplant process in detail with the medical team before proceeding. The younger brother donated his stem cells on Raksha Bandhan, turning the festival celebrating the bond between siblings into an especially emotional occasion for the family.

Following the transplant, the girl remained under close medical observation and was discharged in good health after 21 days in hospital. She will continue to require regular follow-ups and post-transplant care, including weekly monitoring and chemotherapy as advised by her treating team.

Dr Vyas said that finding a fully matched donor is a significant milestone in a transplant journey, particularly for children requiring allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The procedure involves infusing healthy blood-forming stem cells to replace damaged or diseased cells and can offer an important opportunity for long-term disease control and potential cure in selected cases.

He also highlighted the coordinated efforts of paediatric haematologists, transplant specialists, nurses, intensivists, laboratory experts, pharmacists and blood bank personnel in ensuring comprehensive care throughout the transplant process.

The family celebrated Bhai Dooj with renewed hope, making the sibling bond even more meaningful after the younger brother's contribution to his sister's treatment.

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