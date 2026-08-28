Raksha Bandhan 2026: Bhiwandi’s Padmashali Community Celebrates With Grand Chariot Procession, Keeps 78-Year Tradition Alive

Members of Bhiwandi's Padmashali community participate in traditional chariot and handloom processions held to mark Raksha Bandhan | AI Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, August 28, 2026: The Padmashali community, traditionally associated with weaving, celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Bhiwandi with its annual chariot procession, palanquin ceremony and a special handloom procession, keeping alive a 78-year-old tradition.

As part of the celebrations, clothes woven on a traditional handloom were ceremonially offered to the community’s revered deity, Markandeya Mahamuni.

The Padmashali community has its roots in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with members having lived in Bhiwandi for several generations. The community has a significant presence in Bhiwandi, a city widely known for its powerloom industry.

According to the community’s belief, Markandeya Mahamuni once wove clothes for Lord Brahma. In keeping with this tradition, members of the community worship the thread and traditionally change their sacred thread on Shravani Purnima, which coincides with Raksha Bandhan.

78-Year-Old Chariot Procession

The Akhil Padmashali Samaj Sanstha, Bhiwandi, has been organising the annual chariot procession continuously for the past 78 years. This year, the procession began from the Swami Ayyappa Temple in Padmanagar and proceeded through Dhamankar Naka and Mandai before reaching the Markandeshwar Temple in Kasarali.

A separate Markandeya Mahamuni Palkhi ceremony was organised by the Shri Shivbhakt Markandeya Temple in Kamatghar-Bhagyanagar and the Shri Markandeya Mahamuni Vachanalaya Committee.

Meanwhile, a handloom chariot procession was taken out from Padmanagar Balaji Vyayamshala. Processions were also organised from Sangampada and Kombadpada.

Handloom Clothes Offered To Deity

After the various chariots and palanquins reached the Markandeya Temple, handloom-woven clothes were ceremonially offered to the deity following traditional rituals. The clothes were subsequently auctioned, with members of the community participating enthusiastically and placing bids running into lakhs of rupees.

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The celebrations were attended by BJP group leader Santosh Shetty, corporator Sumit Patil, RPI city president Mahendra Gaikwad, Akhil Padmashali Samaj president Ramakrishna Pottabetini, Malleshm Konda and Ravi Merugu, along with office-bearers of the organisation and thousands of community members.

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