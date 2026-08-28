Bhiwandi: Koli Community Celebrates Narali Purnima 2026 With Grand Procession In Kambe

Koli community members participate in a colourful Narali Purnima procession featuring traditional tableaux and the Goddess Ekvira palkhi in Kambe | AI Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, August 28, 2026: The Koli community in Kambe village celebrated Narali Purnima with traditional fervour and enthusiasm, organising a grand procession featuring drums, DJ music and a brass band on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

Men and women from the local Koli community participated in the procession dressed in traditional attire, adding a vibrant cultural touch to the celebrations.

One of the major attractions was a series of colourful tableaux featuring boats and fish made from thermocol. Villagers carried the models on their heads while dancing and singing to the beats of the music.

Goddess Ekvira Palkhi Draws Devotees

The procession also featured a grand palkhi of Goddess Ekvira, with a large number of devotees joining the celebrations. Members of the Koli community offered prayers for peace, prosperity and well-being in the village, besides seeking safe sailing conditions at sea and a prosperous fishing season.

Narali Purnima holds special significance for the Koli community, particularly in Maharashtra’s coastal regions. The festival marks the traditional worship of Varun Dev, the Hindu deity associated with the sea and water, with coconuts offered to the sea as part of the ritual.

Festival Marks New Fishing Season

The festival also traditionally marks the beginning of a new fishing season for many fishing communities. In Kambe village, the celebrations brought together residents in a colourful display of faith, tradition and community spirit.

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The grand procession and palkhi yatra transformed the village into a vibrant festive space, with devotees participating enthusiastically in the age-old traditions associated with Narali Purnima.

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