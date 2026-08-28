Navi Mumbai, Uran Coastal Belt Celebrates Narali Purnima With Sea Rituals, Boat Worship And Koli Traditions |

The coastal belt of Navi Mumbai and Uran came alive with traditional music, colourful processions and sea rituals on Thursday as members of the Koli and Agri communities celebrated Narali Purnima with fervour.

From Sarsole, Diwale, Vashi and Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai to Mora and Karanja ports in Uran, fishing communities observed the festival by worshipping their boats and offering coconuts to the sea, praying for calm waters and a prosperous fishing season.

Narali Purnima Marks Beginning Of New Fishing Season

Narali Purnima is traditionally regarded as an important festival for the Koli community, whose livelihood depends on the sea. With the rough monsoon sea beginning to calm around this time, fishermen traditionally resume deep-sea fishing after performing prayers seeking the protection of the sea and a good catch.

In Navi Mumbai, Sarsole village witnessed colourful celebrations as Koli community members dressed in traditional attire took out processions accompanied by dhol-tasha beats and traditional music. Similar celebrations were held in Diwale, Vashi, Ghansoli, Airoli and other fishing settlements.

At Sarsole, a decorated boat was taken in a ceremonial procession towards the creek, where it was worshipped before a ceremonial coconut was offered to the sea.

Sarsole Village Witnesses Traditional Processions And Boat Worship

In Uran, celebrations were held at both Mora and Karanja ports. At Karanja, students of Drongiri High School, Karanja, joined local fishermen in a traditional procession carrying a large replica of a golden coconut.

The replica, measuring around six feet in length and three-and-a-half feet in height, was prepared. Students from the Marathi, English and semi-English sections participated in the procession dressed in traditional Koli attire and jewellery.

Students And Residents Participate In Sea Worship Rituals

A lezim troupe performed around the coconut replica, while the procession was accompanied by a band. School chairman Sitaram Nakhwa, the school’s headmaster, members of the society and local residents performed the ceremonial worship before taking the replica to Karanja port.

Later in the afternoon, during high tide, the coconut was taken by boat to the middle of the sea. The fishermen and community members performed prayers to the sea deity and offered the coconut, seeking calm waters and an abundant fish catch during the coming fishing season.

The tradition of offering a golden coconut to the sea was followed in the past, while symbolic replicas are now commonly used during the celebrations.

For the coastal communities, Narali Purnima is more than a religious festival. It marks the continuation of a generations-old relationship between the fishing community and the sea, as well as the beginning of the new fishing season.

The celebrations across Navi Mumbai and Uran also showcased the community’s efforts to preserve its traditional culture despite rapid urbanisation and changing coastal conditions.

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