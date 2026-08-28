Environmentalists Urge CM Devendra Fadnavis To Expedite Conservation Status For Navi Mumbai’s DPS Lake As Flamingo Habitat Faces Threat | File Photo

Environmentalists have urged the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to expedite the process of granting conservation reserve status to the 12-hectare DPS Lake in Nerul, warning that the wetland is deteriorating rapidly and becoming increasingly unsuitable for flamingos.

The appeal comes after environmentalists who visited the lake on Thursday found large portions of the water body covered with algae. NatConnect Foundation said the continued obstruction of intertidal water flow by CIDCO was contributing to the degradation of the wetland.

CIDCO’s Intertidal Water Flow Obstruction Blamed For Wetland Degradation

“The government’s own proposal cannot be held ransom to the commercial interests of CIDCO,” said NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar, alleging that CIDCO had earlier proposed real estate development on the wetland despite its ecological importance.

The State Wildlife Board has already approved a proposal to declare DPS Lake a conservation reserve. However, the final government resolution is awaiting clearance from the chief minister’s office.

Environmentalists Demand Immediate Restoration Of Wetland Ecology

Information obtained by NatConnect under the Right to Information (RTI) Act showed that the Forest Department submitted its detailed proposal to the Chief Minister’s Office in October last year, but the approval remains pending.

Kumar and Palm Beach Greens convenor Shrikant Patki, who inspected the lake, said urgent intervention was required to restore the wetland and ensure that it remains suitable for migratory birds.

“Implementation of the Wildlife Board’s decision would facilitate proper maintenance of the wetland and restoration of the free flow of intertidal water,” Patki said.

Environmentalists have also called for the lake to be made flamingo-ready ahead of the next World Migratory Bird Day in October. The UN-backed observance is held annually on the second Saturday of May and October to highlight migratory bird conservation and seasonal migration patterns.

Wetland Part Of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary Landscape

DPS Lake, along with the NRI and T S Chanakya wetlands, forms part of the Ramsar-designated Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary landscape. The wetlands serve as important high-tide roosting sites for flamingos and other migratory birds.

Kumar said DPS Lake also plays an important role in flood mitigation by absorbing excess water from the surrounding areas, including NRI Seawoods and the vicinity of DPS School.

Environmental groups further flagged the wetland’s importance to the safety of Navi Mumbai International Airport. The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has highlighted the potential bird-strike risk if birds are displaced from their traditional wetland habitats. Destruction or degradation of these sites could force birds to move unpredictably towards mudflats or other water bodies closer to the airport.

The green groups said the Wildlife Institute of India has also recommended conservation of the three important flamingo destinations.

They have urged the state government to implement the Wildlife Board’s decision without further delay and restore the ecological connectivity of DPS Lake with the creek, saying timely action could help revive the wetland before the next migratory season.

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