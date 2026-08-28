Kalyan Family Anxiously Awaits News Of 28-Year-Old Pilgrim Missing During Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Amid Nepal Flood Crisis

Abhishek (L), Abhishek family (R) |

Kalyan: As Nepal continues to grapple with the aftermath of severe flooding and natural disasters along the Nepal-China border, the family of 28-year-old Abhishek Suresh Ghone of Kalyan West is living through days of uncertainty after losing contact with him during his Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

Abhishek a resident of Om Sonali Cooperative Society in Kalatalav, Thankarpada, Kalyan West, had travelled to Kathmandu on August 24 for the pilgrimage. He was part of a group travelling through Samrat Tours, Kathmandu. According to his family, he was last in contact with them on Tuesday night. Since then, there has been no communication from him.

The situation has become more worrying amid reports of disruption and adverse conditions along the Nepal-China border and the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage route.

Last contact with family

Abhishek’s elder brother Aditya Ghone said the family last spoke to him on Tuesday night. During the conversation, Abhishek spoke normally and also shared photographs from his journey with the family.

“He spoke to us and sent photographs. After Wednesday, there has been no contact with him. We have checked all the websites and government portals, but there has been no clear information about his whereabouts,” Aditya said.

The family has submitted Abhishek’s details through the relevant government portals and approached the local authorities. A complaint has also been lodged at Kalyan Bazar Peth Police Station the family said.

‘I keep waiting for my brother’

For Abhishek’s sister Siddhi Ghone, the uncertainty has made the situation even more painful, particularly as the family awaits news of him.

Speaking about her brother, Siddhi said, I keep hoping that the door will open and my brother will walk in. We just want to know that he is safe and that he will return home.

The family said the emotional distress has intensified as each day passes without any information. They are now appealing to the authorities to urgently coordinate with their counterparts in Nepal and trace Abhishek.

10 people from Thane district reported missing

The concern is not limited to Abhishek’s family. Thane district authorities have confirmed that 10 people from the district who had travelled towards Nepal and the Kailash Mansarovar route are currently reported missing/uncontactable.

The pilgrims are believed to have travelled through the Nepal-China border region where the situation has been affected by natural disasters and flooding. Authorities are coordinating with the concerned agencies to gather information about the missing travellers and ascertain their safety.

The development has triggered anxiety among several families in the Thane district, who are awaiting confirmation about the whereabouts of their relatives.

71 pilgrims travelled through Samrat Tours

According to information shared by Abhishek’s family, around 71 pilgrims travelled from Kathmandu through Samrat Tours for the onward journey. The group included pilgrims from southern India, Odisha and Gujarat, besides Abhishek from Kalyan.

The family is seeking clarity on the present location and safety of the group, particularly those who have become unreachable following the disruption in communication.

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Family seeks urgent intervention

The family has appealed to the Indian authorities, the concerned administration and the travel operator to establish contact with the Nepalese authorities and initiate an urgent search for Abhishek.

For the Ghone family, the photographs and the last phone call have now become their only reassuring memories as they wait for fresh information.

We do not want anything else. We only want our son and brother to be found safe and brought back home the family said.

With communication reportedly disrupted in parts of the pilgrimage route, the family continues to wait anxiously for confirmation of Abhishek’s whereabouts. For Siddhi and her family, every passing hour brings another wave of anxiety but also the hope that the next call will finally bring the news they have been desperately waiting for Abhishek is safe.

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