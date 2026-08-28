India's Top Bartenders Compete In Mumbai For The Crown Of Grand Gold Maestro | Pics | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: About 16 of India's best bartenders gathered in Mumbai on Thursday to win the first ever Bar Maestro competition. Delhi-based Yumit Kumar was crowned as the Grand Gold Maestro at the first ever competition, which was participated by more than 350 bartenders from across the country.

ABD Maestro And Tulleeho Launch National Platform For Bar Talent

In a first of its kind national-level bartending competition, liquor manufacturer ABD Maestro and beverage educator Tulleho organised the maiden edition of Bar Maestro to celebrate India's top bar talent. The first round of the competition commenced with 350 entries from across the country, from which 160 were shortlisted for the second round where they were evaluated by a jury in seven different cities.

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Finalists Showcase Innovative Mixology Inspired By Five Elements Of Nature

The top 16 finalists from Round-2 then competed for the title of Grand Gold Maestro at the Grand Finale organised in IFBE, Mumbai. The core of the competition pushed the finalists beyond standard recipe execution into high-level conceptual mixology. The brief required each bartender to construct an original cocktail inspired by the five elements of nature – Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Space.

Contestants were required to build their drinks around a base of three contemporary Indian spirits.

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Indian Ingredients And Advanced Techniques Define Final Cocktails

Finalists incorporated hyper-regional Indian botanicals, local spicing, clarifying techniques and native coastal flora to ground their flavor profiles. Simultaneously, technical flair took center stage through controlled smoke infusions, torched garnishes, theatrical flambeing and delicate, aromatic atomisers designed to capture airborne scents. The most elusive element prompted minimalist presentations, negative space glass design, and conceptual flavuor pairings that challenged traditional palates.

The showdown was judged by a panel of industry heavyweights, including pioneer mixologist Shatbhi Basu, culinary maverick Gresham Fernandes and Tulleeho Founder-CEO Vikram Achanta. Panelists evaluated each creation on technical precision, flavor balance, creative storytelling and presentation under intense time pressure.

Yumit Kumar Wins Grand Gold Maestro Title With Five-Element Cocktail

The first-ever title of Grand Gold Maestro was bagged by Delhi’s Yumit Kumar from The First Floor. His winning cocktail impressed the judges with its ability to bring together all five elements of nature in a single, spirit-forward cocktail — a particularly challenging feat given the complexity of the brief.

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“It feels incredibly special, having competed with some of the finest bartenders in the country. After exploring so many techniques throughout my bartending journey, I chose to return to my roots of simplicity. Seeing something so personal resonate at this level makes the win even more meaningful. I hope it inspires more bartenders to embrace minimalism, trust their instincts and stay true to their own style,” said Kumar.

Apart from the winning title, Delbert D’Costa from Goa and Sandesh Thalang from Delhi earned 'Gold Maestro' honours for their exceptional performances. The platform also acknowledged commercial impact, awarding Delhi’s Houz Cafe for recording the highest sales volume during the nationwide Bar Maestro tour. The tournament aimed at offering regional talent a high-visibility stage to benchmark their skills against top national peers.

ABD Maestro's vice chairman Bikram Basu, said, “I've spent some time behind bars and a lot in front of them to know that bartenders are often the most creative people in the room, yet quite often the least celebrated. Each liquid they pour in a cocktail tells a story, and Bar Maestro was to build a centre stage for the community to showcase their craft and creativity. What made the first edition exciting was the extent and quality of participation, with bartenders representing some of the country’s best bars to emerging talent from across India.”

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