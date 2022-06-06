Rajya Sabha Poll: As COVID-19 cases rise in Maharashtra, legislature returning officer seeks opinion from EC on modalities to be followed | ANI

Maharashtra legislature returning officer for Rajya Sabha poll has sought an opinion from the Election Commission on what modalities to be followed on polling day to avoid spread of infection amid rising COVID-19 cases.

For the total six RS seats up for grabs in Maharashtra, the opposition BJP has fielded three candidates, Congress and NCP one each, and Shiv Sena two.

Given its strength in the Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party has enough votes to win two seats on its own. The Congress, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, all constituents of the MVA, can win one seat each on their own and will together have surplus votes to win another seat.

The Shiv Sena is banking on these surplus votes to win its second seat.

The effective election quota per candidate is 42 as of now.

In the 288-member House, which forms the electoral college for the RS polls, the ruling Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, NCP (52), and Congress (44).

While two NCP MLAs- Anil Deshmukh and minister Nawab Malik- are currently in jail, one seat is lying vacant.

Apart from the four main parties, the Assembly has 25 MLAs from smaller parties and Independents.

The BJP, which has 106 members in the House, has nominated Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik.

The contest for the sixth seat lies between Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar and BJP's Mahadik.

Amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the MVA cabinet is expected to soon take a decision on making use of masks in closed door places and also in public places amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,494 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 961 in Mumbai, and one fatality due to the infection, taking the tally of infections to 78,93,197 and the toll to 1,47,866, the state health department said.

The state had recorded 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death the day before.

Sunday is the fourth consecutive day when the state reported more than 1,000 cases.

The state has 6,767 active cases now, the department said in a statement.

A total of 25,994 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra to 8,10,61,270.

With the discharge of 614 patients after COVID-19 treatment, the state's count of recoveries mounted to 77,38,564.

Mumbai saw 961 fresh cases and one COVID-19 fatality, raising the tally to 10,68,936 and the death toll to 19,569.

The Mumbai division reported 1,362 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 22,46,796. The overall COVID-19 death toll in the Mumbai region is 39,840.

The Nashik division reported 13 new cases, Pune division 99, Kolhapur division 2, Aurangabad division eight, Latur division one, Akola division four, and Nagpur division reported five cases.

COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,93,197, deaths 1,47,866, recoveries 77,38,564, active cases 6,767, total tests 8,10,61,270, tests today 25,994.

(With inputs from agecnies)