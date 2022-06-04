Rajya Sabha elections: MVA suspects poaching of legislators especially from smaller parties and independents by BJP |

MVA will hold special workshop for legislators on how to cast vote to avoid confusion and avoid invalid vote

BJP wants to use money and central probe agencies to vitiate the environment, claims Sanjay Raut

However, MVA reminds BJP that about 20 legislators in its party from Congress and NCP and asks to keep its flock together

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha election on June 10 for six seats, legislators of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be housed in the city's five-star hotel in a serious bid to avoid poaching. The legislators will be moved to a five-star hotel two days before the polling.

A senior Shiv Sena Minister recalled that the legislators from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were housed in various five-star hotels to avoid poaching by BJP ahead of the formation of MVA government in November 2019. It had paid off as MVA could prove majority in the house with 170 legislators.

‘’MVA’s move is crucial as BJP will use all its resources to lure legislators from our camp for victory of its third candidate. BJP is focusing on smaller parties including Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Prahar Janshakti Party, Swabhimani Paksha and Krantikari Shetkari Party who are with MVA. Besides, few independents. MVA has the support of 9 independents. In a bid to foil BJP’s attempt to poach or make legislators from these parties and independents abstain, MVA has decided to step up its vigil,’’ said the minister. He further noted, ‘’Leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have faith and confidence in their legislators but they do not want to give any chance to BJP to encroach into their territory and lure MVA legislators.’’

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that they wanted to "postpone the dates of Rajya Sabha elections so that no horse-trading is done." He alleged that BJP wants to use money and central probe agencies to vitiate the environment.

Another MVA Minister told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The decision to house all legislators at the five-star hotel was taken at the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday evening. A workshop will be conducted by senior ministers, legislators and experts on how to cast their votes as an individual legislator will have to show the chit after he votes for the respective party nominee. This is to avoid any confusion and avoid invalid votes. MVA is confident of winning its four nominees comprising Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena), Praful Patel (NCP) and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress).’’ Further, he said the senior MVA leaders will be in constant communication with the independents and smaller parties.

Congress Minister Satej Patil in a strong message to BJP said if it should not forget about 20 legislators in its fold are former legislators of Congress and NCP. ‘’BJP should keep its flock together,’’ he noted.

MVA’s decision came a day after over 80 Congress legislators from Rajasthan camped at a hotel in Udaipur ahead of the RS elections for four seats. The step was taken as the party feared 'horse-trading' by the BJP.

MVA has claimed it has the support of 168 legislators comprising Shiv Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44), other parties (8) and independents (8).

In the case of the BJP, which has 106 legislators, it has the support of one legislator each of Jan Surajya and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and five independents. Together, the BJP has a strength of 113 legislators.

The quota is 41.01 votes for the election of one candidate.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi, who is supporting MVA since its formation, in a letter to Thackeray has drawn his attention to lack of any action by MVA government on 5% quota to Muslim community, higher budgetary allocation to Muslim community and its religious places among others. Azmi’s letter aims to build pressure on MVA ahead of the June 10 polling.

On the other hand, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi founder Hitendra Thakur has scoffed at reports of supporting BJP nominee saying that his party with three legislators will take a stand on voting on June 10. BJP nominee Dhananjay Mahadik met Thakur to seek his party’s support.