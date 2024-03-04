Rajnath Singh To Preside Naval Commanders Conference With Twin Aircraft Carriers On Western Coast

Mumbai: The Western Naval Command, Mumbai will host the first edition of the three day Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2024 scheduled to commence from Tuesday. The inaugural session of the Naval Commanders conference will have the defence minister Rajnath Singh at Sea to witness the Indian Navy prowess with both Aircraft Carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant demonstrating ability to conduct ‘twin carrier operations’ on the western seaboard.

“The Conference held in a Hybrid format where in the first phase will be held at sea with the Raksha Mantri presiding the inaugural session. It plays a pivotal role in shaping the future course of the Indian Navy,” confirmed Indian Navy spokesperson. The annual conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to deliberate on strategic, operational, and administrative matters concerning maritime security.

The three-day conference will have the defence minister address the Naval Commanders

The Naval Commanders conference has gained paramount importance held against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, regional challenges and the current volatile maritime security situation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with attacks on commercial shipping disrupting vital trade between Asia and Europe. The three-day conference will have the defence minister address the Naval Commanders. With Chief of Defence Staff, along with the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force in attendance to discuss the convergence of the all three Services on the common national security environment. The defence top brass will explore avenues to enhance tri-service synergy and readiness to secure national interests.

“Last six months have witnessed significant changes in geo-political landscape in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The strategic alignment of the nations has resulted in a spill over into the Indian Maritime Domain. The drone and missile attacks on mercantile shipping, a resurgence of piracy are amongst the challenges will be discussed,” added the Indian Navy spokesperson adding that Indian warships responded to the emerging threats demonstrating its capability as a First Responder and its commitment as a ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the region.

The Naval Commanders' Conference is crucial for charting the future course amidst a rapidly evolving maritime environment, fostering strategic clarity, operational excellence, technological innovation and international cooperation to safeguard national maritime interests.