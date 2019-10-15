Rajnath Singh slams Cong for bid to internationalise Kashimir issue

Bhayandar: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday slammed the Congress party leaders for their desperate attempts to internationalise the issue of Kashimir by discussing it with labour party leaders in London.

“Even during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India, there was no discussion on Kashimir, but the Congress delegation dared to internationalise our internal matter," said Singh who was in Mira Road to campaign for BJP’s candidate and sitting legislator Narendra Mehta from the Mira-Bhayandar (145) assembly segment.

Continuing his assault, Singh went on to state that while the BJP is going upwards in supersonic speed, the Congress and NCP was coming downwards at the same velocity.

Singh also questioned comments of opposition leaders over his 'Shastra Puja' during Rafale aircraft's handover ceremony, stating that his actions were endorsed and supported by the people of all faiths and communities.

Urging voters to bring the saffron alliance back to power in Maharashtra, Singh showered praises on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and exuded confidence in party’s candidate Narendra Mehta.

“Long ago, I had predicted Fadnavis of having an illustrious political career who will be the future of Maharashtra. The way he has handled his responsibilities, I can say I was not wrong. We are proud of him. People of Maharashtra are fortunate to have a Chief Minister who has a spotless track record.”

While lauding various initiatives of the state, Singh said that the saffron alliance will come back to power with a two-third majority in Maharashtra.

Voting for the 288-member assembly is scheduled to be held on October, 21.