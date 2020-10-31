Rajiv Jalota appointed new Chairperson of Mumbai Port Trust

The central government on Saturday appointed senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official Rajiv Jalota as new Chairperson of Mumbai Port Trust under the Ministry of Shipping for four years.

The 1988-batch Maharashtra cadre official, Jalota, will succeed incumbent IAS official Sanjay Bhatia, a 1985-batch Maharashtra cadre official.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of Ministry of Shipping appointing Jalota as Chairperson of Mumbai Port Trust up to September 30, 2024, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders whichever is earlier, said a Ministry of Personnel order.

Jalota's post will be similar to Joint Secretary level and he will enjoy the pay scale at Level 14 (Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200).