Rajasthan: President Murmu Urges Legislators To Behave, Act Keeping People In Mind, As

President Droupadi Murmu appealed to the MLAs in the Rajasthan Vidhansabha to behave and act keeping people in mind. Addressing the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan, Murmu said, "People follow you, love you, and choose you again and again so think, behave, and act keeping the people in mind. Maintain the people's trust."

The President on a visit to Rajasthan, was addressing the session of the Legislative Assembly for the first time.

President Droupadi Murmu recalls Rajasthan history

On this occasion, the President recalled the glorious history of Rajasthan and paid homage to legends, hero governors, and chief ministers of the state.

The President said that the population of Rajasthan is seven crore and the MLAs are only 200. "Think how lucky you are that the people have elected you. People choose you again and again. Follow your hairstyle to the way you wear clothes, so whatever work you do, do it keeping the public in mind," said the President.

Indicating the ruckus in the Assemblies, the President said there was a time when the news of the Assemblies did not reach the public or reached very late, but now in the age of technology, "Every house is aware of what is going on in the assembly. The public sees and understands what their representatives are doing for them. In such a situation, I would like to urge all the public representatives to think for the public in their demeanor and conduct and make rules and regulations keeping in view the needs of the present. Maintain the trust of the public," said Murmu.

Rajasthan Governor objects to prorogation action

The Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra objected to the practice of not proroguing the budget session of the assembly and said that rules and procedures should be taken care of in the house. The meetings of the House should be called on time. There should be prorogation action. One session should not be run for long.

Notably, this is for the third time that the Congress government of Rajasthan has called the meetings of the House without proroguing the budget session.

Earlier, on reaching the assembly, Speaker CP Joshi and Governor Kalraj Mishra welcomed the President

