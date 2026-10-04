Raj, Uddhav Thackeray To Hold Protest In Mumbai Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Today | Live Updates

Heavy Security Deployed At Mumbai Metro

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray are slated to hold a protest in Mumbai on Sunday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter list manipulation and irregularities in the special intensive revision process.



The march will proceed from Metro Cinema and conclude at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. Heavy security has been deployed at key locations, while banners and other arrangements have been set up at the rally venue.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will jointly protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar today. Preparations are underway, with banners and posters put up at the rally venue https://t.co/DPGmpiHEyp — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2026

Huge Crowd Gathers Near Metro Inox As Police Step Up Security

A massive crowd has gathered at the protest site, where demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Youths and women are among those taking part in the protest. Several protesters are carrying posters and placards targeting Kumar and raising slogans against him.

#WATCH | Mumbai | MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to lead a joint protest march against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar https://t.co/PxuLVepim2 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2026

Raj-Uddhav march will echo in Gyanesh Kumar's ears for years: MNS' Bala Nandgaonkar

Speaking to reporters about the Thackeray brothers’ morcha, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said the march would be a major gathering, with party workers and members joining the Thackeray brothers.

“It will be a grand march. Along with the Thackeray brothers, other party members will also join. People are angry. I think the march that is going to happen will echo in the ears of Gyanesh Kumar for many years,” Nandgaonkar said.