 Raj, Uddhav Thackeray To Hold Protest In Mumbai Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Today | Live Updates
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Raj, Uddhav Thackeray To Hold Protest In Mumbai Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Today | Live Updates

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have called for a joint protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Preparations are underway, with banners and posters put up at the rally venue.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Sunday, October 04, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
Raj, Uddhav Thackeray To Hold Protest In Mumbai Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Today | Live Updates
Raj-Uddhav Thackeray |
04 October 2026 11:27 AM IST

Heavy Security Deployed At Mumbai Metro

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray are slated to hold a protest in Mumbai on Sunday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter list manipulation and irregularities in the special intensive revision process.

The march will proceed from Metro Cinema and conclude at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. Heavy security has been deployed at key locations, while banners and other arrangements have been set up at the rally venue.

Huge Crowd Gathers Near Metro Inox As Police Step Up Security

A massive crowd has gathered at the protest site, where demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Youths and women are among those taking part in the protest. Several protesters are carrying posters and placards targeting Kumar and raising slogans against him.

Raj-Uddhav march will echo in Gyanesh Kumar's ears for years: MNS' Bala Nandgaonkar

Speaking to reporters about the Thackeray brothers’ morcha, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said the march would be a major gathering, with party workers and members joining the Thackeray brothers.

“It will be a grand march. Along with the Thackeray brothers, other party members will also join. People are angry. I think the march that is going to happen will echo in the ears of Gyanesh Kumar for many years,” Nandgaonkar said.

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