Raj Thackeray's MNS ramps it up, offers Rs 5000 to people to for info on 'illegal Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators'

MNS even had put a poster outside Matoshree, the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray. "Respected Chief Minister, if you are serious about action against illegal infiltrators, start by cleaning your Bandra locality first which is filled with infiltrators," the poster read.

This comes days after Uddhav Thackeray said that he won't implement the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his State as it would cause inconvenience to not just Muslims but to Hindus as well.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray had stated that he discussed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), NRC and NPR in his meeting with the Prime Minister and no one should be scared of the new Citizenship law.