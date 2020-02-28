Raj Thackeray's MNS ramps it up, offers Rs 5000 to people to for info on 'illegal Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators'

While the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC protests continue in Delhi, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday had put up posters in Maharashtra's Aurangabad saying a reward of Rs 5000 will to given to people who will give information about illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators.
As per news agency ANI, MNS had put up posters in Aurangabad saying that MNS will give a reward of Rs 5000 to person who will give accurate information about illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators. MNS student wing leader Akhil Chitre told ANI that the person's identity will be kept secret.
On February 4, posters of MNS threatening Bangladeshi emerged in Raigad district’s Panvel area. The posters said: “Bangladeshis leave the country, or you will be driven out MNS style.” This came days after Raj Thackeray decided to support Modi government over CAA.
MNS even had put a poster outside Matoshree, the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray. "Respected Chief Minister, if you are serious about action against illegal infiltrators, start by cleaning your Bandra locality first which is filled with infiltrators," the poster read.
This comes days after Uddhav Thackeray said that he won't implement the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his State as it would cause inconvenience to not just Muslims but to Hindus as well.
After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray had stated that he discussed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), NRC and NPR in his meeting with the Prime Minister and no one should be scared of the new Citizenship law.
