Raj Thackeray Yet To Receive Formal Invitation For Ram Mandir Inauguration, Says Report After Row Over Uddhav Not Being Invited

Raj Thackeray | ANI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray has not received a formal invitation for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, as confirmed to Marathi news channel ABP Majha. The clarification follows information provided by BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Tuesday that the MNS chief was extended an invitation. Sources close to Raj Thackeray have also verified this information.

The Ram Mandir inauguration is slated for January 22. Following Girish Mahajan's statement, ABP Majha sought confirmation from a source close to Raj Thackeray. As of now, Raj Thackeray has not been formally invited, but there is speculation about a potential invitation later. The question remains whether Raj Thackeray would attend the ceremony if formally invited. Notably, Raj Thackeray had previously refrained from visiting Ayodhya, initially due to opposition from Brij Bhushan Singh. However, Brij Bhushan Singh later invited Raj Thackeray to Ayodhya. If an invitation is extended by the Ram Mandir Trust, Raj Thackeray might consider attending the inauguration, according to sources close to him.

The key question arises about Raj Thackeray's potential companions upon receiving an invitation. Observers anticipate this development, especially considering that leaders from all recognised political parties, as per the Election Commission, have been invited to the Ram Janmabhoomi installation ceremony.