MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | Shashank Parade

Kalyan, November 27, 2026: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray will visit Kalyan-Dombivli on November 28 and 29, 2026, to interact directly with party office-bearers and workers and review the organisation's activities in the twin cities.

The two-day visit is considered significant in view of the party's efforts to strengthen its organisational structure and chalk out its political strategy for the coming period.

Meetings Scheduled In Dombivli And Kalyan

As part of the visit, a meeting with party office-bearers and Maharashtra Sainiks has been scheduled for 4 pm on Saturday, November 28, at the Pragati College Hall near Datt Nagar Chowk in Dombivli East.

Another meeting will be held in Kalyan at 10 am on Sunday, November 29, where Thackeray will interact with party functionaries and workers.

Organisational Strategy And Local Issues

Discussions during the meetings are expected to focus on the party's organisational position, local civic issues, upcoming political developments, expansion of the party's base and future organisational planning.

The visit is expected to provide direction to party workers and assess the MNS's strength in Kalyan-Dombivli, while helping the leadership formulate its strategy for the coming months.

Also Watch:

Political circles will be closely watching Thackeray's interactions and the guidance he offers to party functionaries and workers during the visit.

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