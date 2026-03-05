Raj Thackeray To Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra Politicians Attend Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Saaniya Chandhok in a grand wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on Thursday. The high-profile event brought together prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket, business and politics, turning the celebration into one of the most talked-about social gatherings in the city this year.

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, got married to Saaniya Chandhok today in Mumbai.❤️



Congratulations to Arjun and Saaniya. Best wishes for a happy life together. 💐 pic.twitter.com/HhkU9is64F — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 5, 2026

The wedding took place at the luxury hotel The St. Regis Mumbai and was attended by several well-known cricketers and public figures. Among those present were former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni, and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh with his wife Hazel Keech. Their presence added star power to the ceremony as the couple celebrated their big day with close friends and family.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, their son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani arrive for the wedding of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar with Saaniya… pic.twitter.com/We1G7qGoJG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai: Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, along with wife Shloka Mehta, arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok pic.twitter.com/o0NM8Z6K3h — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

Members of the business community also marked their presence at the event. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attended the wedding along with their son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani. The Ambani family was seen interacting with other guests and extending their wishes to the newly married couple.

Several Politicians Attend Arjun-Saaniya's Wedding

The ceremony also witnessed the presence of several prominent political leaders from Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, arrived at the venue with members of his family to attend the wedding celebrations.

#WATCH | Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray, along with his family, arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok pic.twitter.com/xaLgdmPdmx — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP Working President Praful Patel, along with his family, arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok pic.twitter.com/cwXtnbe6Iw — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel also attended the ceremony along with his family, while Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar was seen arriving to congratulate the couple. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule was among the political dignitaries present at the event.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. pic.twitter.com/r0n1nZTFj4 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. pic.twitter.com/Q37Oq3QzFn — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

The wedding of Arjun and Saaniya had been drawing a lot of attention in the days leading up to the ceremony. Pre-wedding festivities, including mehendi and sangeet functions, were held earlier in the week and saw participation from close friends and family members. Photos and videos from the celebrations had already begun circulating widely on social media, generating considerable buzz among fans.

Arjun Tendulkar, who has followed in the footsteps of his father and pursued a professional cricket career, has been a familiar name in Indian cricket circles in recent years. His marriage to Saaniya Chandhok marks a new chapter in his personal life, with the couple celebrating the occasion surrounded by loved ones and a host of distinguished guests.

