Raj Kundra pornography case: Mumbai crime branch arrests 4 more including casting director

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested four more persons including a casting director from Versova and Borivali areas in pornography case related to businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.



Police have arrested four absconding accused in this case, including Naresh Ramavatar Pal, 29, Salim Sayyed, 32, Abdul Sayed, 24, Aman Barnwal, 22.



The accused were given Rs 2,000 each to shoot this web series.



Raj Kundra had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

The FIR named actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey as co-accused. Raj’s lawyers had claimed he was in no way connected to content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos even as the actors, who were named as co-accused, had given full consent to shoot the videos.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:11 AM IST