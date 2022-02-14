Valentine's Day 2022: Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video with Raj Kundra, says 'love and faith keeps us going'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared an adorable post with husband Raj Kundra on Valentine's Day.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who is currently holidaying in Alibaug with her family, posted a video in which they can be seen walking hand in hand.

While Shilpa can be seen in a red dress, Raj wore white shirt and blue pants.

"My Valentine… every day. Love and Faith keeps us going," she captioned her post.

The past year has been hard for the couple after Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. It was a grand ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding’ in a true sense. The wedding and pre-wedding bash had taken place at Shilpa’s close friend’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple reportedly had their engagement almost a month before their wedding at Raj's Juhu bungalow.

They were blessed with their first child, Viaan Raj Kundra, on May 21, 2012. They then opted for surrogacy to welcome their second baby. The couple was blessed with a daughter on February 15, 2020, whom they have named Samisha Shetty Kundra.

On the work front, Shilpa, who has been the judge of Super Dancer for the last 4 seasons, took a break from the reality show as the shooting location got shifted to Daman. Malaika Arora has replaced Shilpa for a few episodes.

The actress will soon make her acting come back with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She also has Hungama 2 in the pipeline.

