'Raising questions will bring peace', say journalists at MIT World Peace University

Mumbai: 'Raising questioning will bring peace', say journalists

Investigative journalist Satya Prakash Nayak on Saturday (November 12) said that journalists should question those in power to check corruption, hunger and other ills in society. “When we talk about peace, we think it is not an upmarket thing. Journalists may not be able to relate with peace. Today's journalism has been reduced to viral news. But I can assure journalism students that peace journalism is the next smartest and hottest thing to happen. Questioning those in power, exposing systemic corruption is like working for peace,” Mr Nayak said.

He was speaking at MIT World Peace University (MIT WPU) School of Media and Communication during the valedictory function of the 3-day-long 4th national conference on media and journalism organised by MIT WPU.

UNESCO Chair for Peace and Intercultural Understanding Professor Priyankar Upadhyay said, “Misuse of digital media has become a problem. We need to use social media to analyse conflicts. Digital media can be used to provide early warnings of conflicts and prevent them. We should begin to question fake news in our social media groups.”

Meanwhile, DD News live anchor and senior consultant Reema Parashar said reporter driven journalism has changed to anchor-driven journalism in broadcast media.

“The on-field reporters' importance reduced, but now that trend is changing. Even popular anchors are being asked to goon-field and report from the ground.”