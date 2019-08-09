Rain pain: Vegetable prices skyrocket

Mumbai: Due to heavy rain and flood in Kolhapur, Sangli and other districts of western Maharashtra, the impact of vegetable prices are now being felt in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The supply of vegetables have been drastically hit, resulting in price rise. The number of trucks bringing the supplies have reduced by 200.

Additionally, the supply of dairy products has also been badly hit, as the trucks are unable to go for collection of the daily quota of milk and other products. The roads are inaccessible, highways are blocked and milk stock of many dairy companies is stuck on the highways. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee at Vashi has stopped getting the stock.

Worse still, most of the produce has rotted in the trucks stuck on the highways. As a result, the vegetable prices has soared by 30 per cent.

The popular two dairies, mainly, Gokul and Warna are based in Kolhapur and Sangli. Mumbai has the maximum demand for milk produced supplied by these two companies. Gokul alone supplies 7.5 lakh litres of milk to Mumbai. While Warna and other small companies supply nearly 6.5 lakh litres of milk to Mumbai.

However, the rain lashed these districts where the most dairies are established, leading to severe flood. This has resulted in a complete halt of milk production. Worse still, the Kolhapur-Mumbai highway too has drowned cutting off the supply of milk to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, there is sufficient and regular supply of milk from Amul, Mother’s Dairy and Mahananda dairies, which supply 20.70 lakh litres of milk. Apart from these, a few smaller dairies near Mumbai too supply nearly 35 litres of milk.

It is evident till the flood recedes, the next 3-4 days, Mumbai, Thane, Panvel and Navi Mumbai will face shortfall of milk.

vegetable and prices

Egg plant 35-40

Peas 80-90

Tomato 40-50

Drumsticks 50-60

Cucumber 30-35

Cauliflower 25-30

Carrot 35-40

Bitter Gourd 35-40

Cabbage 25-30

Coriander 15-20

Gavaar 50-60

Methi 20-25

Spinach 20-25