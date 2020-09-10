Rain damages over 100 vehicles in Bengaluru, 70 trees uprooted

Bengaluru: The rains that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday and Wednesday resulted in the damage of over 100 vehicles in east and south Bengaluru, over 70 trees were also uprooted.

Areas like Sarvajnanagar and HBR Layout bore the brunt of flooding. Many had to take shelter on rooftops.

Areas like Malleswaram, Hennur, Geddalahalli, Manyata Tech Park road, Laggere, Pulikeshinagar, Arekere and BTM Layout among others received very heavy rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru will continue experiencing very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms for two days. Hesaraghatta received the highest rainfall of 15cm, while Bengaluru International Airport recorded 9.1cm. –Shankar Raj