Railways Mandate Full Bedroll Kits For RAC Passengers Travelling In AC Coaches, Except Chair Car | AI

Mumbai: In a relief for passengers travelling on RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets, the Railway Board has directed all zonal railways to provide a complete bedroll kit to every RAC passenger travelling in AC classes, except AC Chair Car. The directive makes it clear that RAC passengers are entitled to the same onboard linen facilities as confirmed passengers and should not be denied this basic travel amenity.

Railway Board Acts After Complaints Over Missing or Incomplete Bedrolls

The Railway Board has reissued the instructions after receiving complaints that RAC passengers were either not being provided bedrolls or were given incomplete kits during their journey. Under the revised directive, every RAC passenger in eligible AC coaches must receive a full bedroll kit comprising a bedsheet, blanket, pillow and other standard linen. The Board has instructed all concerned officials to ensure strict implementation of the order so that passengers travelling on RAC tickets are not deprived of the facility.

Following the Railway Board's directive, Central Railway has instructed all onboard staff, including Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and housekeeping personnel, to ensure immediate compliance. Railway officials said the instructions are aimed at maintaining uniform passenger service standards across all zonal railways and eliminating complaints related to the non-availability of bedrolls for RAC passengers.

Move Expected to Benefit Thousands Travelling on RAC Tickets

The move is expected to benefit thousands of passengers who travel daily on RAC tickets in AC coaches, particularly during peak travel seasons when confirmed berths are limited. Until now, many RAC passengers had complained of receiving only partial linen or no bedroll at all despite travelling in AC classes. The latest directive seeks to remove this ambiguity and ensure equal treatment for all eligible passengers.

Railways have also advised passengers who do not receive the prescribed bedroll kit during their journey to immediately contact the onboard TTE or lodge a complaint through the RailMadad Helpline (139) so that the issue can be addressed promptly. The Railway Board has asked all zonal railways to ensure strict adherence to the directive with immediate effect.

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