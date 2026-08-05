PMC Inaugurates Relocated Urban Health Centre In Kalamboli; Over 200 Residents Benefit From Medical Camp | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday inaugurated the relocated Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) No. 8 at the old Kalamboli Ward Committee office, along with a multi-specialty health camp aimed at improving access to healthcare services for residents.

MLA Prashant Thakur Inaugurates Centre and Multi-Speciality Camp

The facility and health camp were inaugurated by MLA Prashant Thakur in the presence of Raigad Zilla Parishad President Mangesh Wakdikar, Mayor Nitin Patil, Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Mamta Pratim Mhatre, former municipal council president J.M. Mhatre, BJP district president Avinash Koli, deputy commissioners Abhishek Paradkar and Ravikiran Ghodke, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, corporators and civic officials.

Speaking at the event, Thakur said the civic body has been implementing several initiatives for the welfare of residents, with a strong focus on strengthening healthcare services across its jurisdiction. He also highlighted various schemes aimed at empowering women economically and urged them to take advantage of these initiatives to improve their quality of life.

Mayor Appeals Residents to Enrol for Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Mayor Nitin Patil said the municipal corporation has consistently prioritised providing quality healthcare through its urban primary health centres and community outreach programmes. He added that the civic body continues to expand healthcare facilities for citizens and appealed to residents to enrol for Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards.

In his introductory address, corporator Ravi Bhagat said the Urban Primary Health Centre had been shifted to the larger premises at the old ward committee office to provide better medical services to residents of the Kalamboli area.

Dignitaries Honour Sports Achievers and Election Officials

During the programme, dignitaries felicitated taekwondo coach Subhash Patil, students who had excelled in sports competitions, and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) working in the Kalamboli ward. Municipal health officials, staff members and a large number of local residents were present.

Over 200 benefit from health camp

The health camp received an encouraging response, with more than 200 residents availing of free medical services.

The camp offered general health check-ups and consultations with specialists in gynaecology, ophthalmology, paediatrics, dermatology, orthopaedics, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) care. Registrations for Ayushman Bharat and ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) cards were also conducted.

Free diagnostic tests included Random Blood Sugar (RBS), thyroid function tests (T3, T4 and TSH), Liver Function Test (LFT), Renal Function Test (RFT), malaria and dengue screening, and haemoglobin (Hb) estimation. Citizens requiring further medical attention were provided treatment and guidance by specialist doctors at the camp.

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