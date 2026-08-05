Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Accuses BMC Of Misusing Funds Over ₹2.9-Crore Mayor Bungalow Upgrade Proposal

Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad | ANI

Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of misusing public funds by approving expensive upgrades to the Mayor's official residence while basic civic services remain neglected.

Gaikwad Targets Mahayuti Government Over Alleged Luxury Expenditure

Addressing the media, Gaikwad alleged that after the controversy over the proposed purchase of luxury cars for corporators, the civic administration is now planning to spend another Rs 2.9 crore on luxury facilities at the Mayor's bungalow, despite having spent Rs 2.4 crore on the property just four months ago. She said taxpayers' money should be used to improve public amenities rather than fund what she described as "lavish comforts" for elected representatives.

The Congress leader claimed that Mumbai continues to grapple with poor roads, waterlogging during the monsoon, an overburdened public healthcare system, inadequate staffing and medicine shortages in civic hospitals, insufficient funding for municipal schools, and the deteriorating condition of the city's BEST bus service. She alleged that while the ruling dispensation was willing to spend generously on amenities for corporators and the Mayor, it was reluctant to invest in essential services for citizens.

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